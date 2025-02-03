Hantz Financial Services Inc. Invests $31,000 in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,628,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,771 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,061,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 868.9% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 532,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,982,000 after purchasing an additional 477,255 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,567,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,465,000 after purchasing an additional 452,201 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,166,000 after buying an additional 402,183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $34.82 on Monday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.