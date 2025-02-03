Hantz Financial Services Inc. Invests $35,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $193.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.97 and a 200-day moving average of $188.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $164.34 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

