Hantz Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $49,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEEV opened at $233.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.71. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.25 and a 52-week high of $258.93.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,448.30. This trade represents a 17.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.96.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

