Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 156 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 60.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9,318.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $214.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.38. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $169.96 and a 1-year high of $221.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

