HC Wainwright Comments on Knightscope FY2024 Earnings

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Knightscope in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($12.15) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Knightscope’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.35) EPS.

NASDAQ:KSCP opened at $10.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59. Knightscope has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

