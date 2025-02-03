HC Wainwright Estimates Surrozen FY2024 Earnings

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Surrozen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield anticipates that the company will earn ($8.49) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Surrozen’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($10.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($11.68) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($13.81) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($15.84) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($16.24) EPS.

Get Surrozen alerts:

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Guggenheim raised shares of Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Surrozen

Surrozen Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ SRZN opened at $11.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. Surrozen has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surrozen

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Surrozen stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Free Report) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,916 shares during the quarter. Surrozen makes up approximately 0.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 3.43% of Surrozen worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.