Head to Head Review: Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) versus MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) and MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jin Medical International and MSA Safety”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Jin Medical International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jin Medical International $23.50 million 5.86 $3.68 million N/A N/A MSA Safety $1.79 billion 3.62 $58.58 million $6.92 23.80

MSA Safety has higher revenue and earnings than Jin Medical International.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jin Medical International 0 0 0 0 0.00 MSA Safety 0 1 2 2 3.20

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jin Medical International and MSA Safety, as provided by MarketBeat.

MSA Safety has a consensus target price of $202.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.96%. Given MSA Safety’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MSA Safety is more favorable than Jin Medical International.

Risk and Volatility

Jin Medical International has a beta of 13.62, suggesting that its share price is 1,262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSA Safety has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of MSA Safety shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of MSA Safety shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jin Medical International and MSA Safety’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A MSA Safety 15.16% 29.14% 13.45%

Summary

MSA Safety beats Jin Medical International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jin Medical International

(Get Free Report)

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China. Jin Medical International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Jolly Harmony Enterprises Limited.

About MSA Safety

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide. The company's core product offerings include fixed gas and flame detection systems, such as gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors; breathing apparatus products, including self-contained breathing apparatus; hand-held portable gas detection instruments to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment, such as confined space equipment, harnesses, lanyards, and self-retracting lifelines, as well as engineered systems. In addition, the company offers air-purifying respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors and end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company offers its products under the V-Gard, Cairns, and Gallet brand names. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Jin Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jin Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.