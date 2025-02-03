Head to Head Survey: Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) vs. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG)

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) and NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Julius Bär Gruppe pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $6.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Julius Bär Gruppe pays out 119.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund pays out -2,700.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Julius Bär Gruppe and NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Julius Bär Gruppe N/A N/A N/A $0.27 52.31 NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund $8.71 million N/A N/A ($0.24) -202.83

Analyst Ratings

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Julius Bär Gruppe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Julius Bär Gruppe and NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Julius Bär Gruppe 0 2 0 1 2.67 NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Julius Bär Gruppe shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Julius Bär Gruppe and NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Julius Bär Gruppe N/A N/A N/A NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Julius Bär Gruppe beats NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions. It also provides open product platform solutions. Julius Bär Gruppe AG was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund was formed in 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

