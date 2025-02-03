Head-To-Head Survey: Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) & Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI)

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) and Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oncternal Therapeutics and Organigram, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25 Organigram 0 0 2 0 3.00

Oncternal Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,798.97%. Given Oncternal Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oncternal Therapeutics is more favorable than Organigram.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics $790,000.00 1.97 -$39.48 million ($11.69) -0.05 Organigram $117.47 million 1.61 -$33.39 million ($0.38) -3.95

This table compares Oncternal Therapeutics and Organigram”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Organigram has higher revenue and earnings than Oncternal Therapeutics. Organigram is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oncternal Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oncternal Therapeutics and Organigram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics -1,599.95% -177.58% -131.30% Organigram -28.58% -11.68% -9.48%

Risk & Volatility

Oncternal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organigram has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Organigram shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Organigram shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Organigram beats Oncternal Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial. It is also developing ONCT-808, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells (CAR-T), which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as targets ROR1; and ONCT-534, a dual-action androgen receptor inhibitor product candidate in preclinical development for the treatment of castration-resistant prostate and other androgen receptor-driven cancers. The company has license agreements with the Regents of the University of California; Georgetown University; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Shanghai Pharmaceutical (USA) Inc.; and University of Tennessee Research Foundation. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co., Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands. The company also engages in the wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis derivative-based products to retailers and wholesalers for adult-use recreational cannabis. It sells its products through online, as well as consumer channels. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

