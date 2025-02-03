Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Macquarie started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

HCSG opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.56. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 804.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 85.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,017.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

