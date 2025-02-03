Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Up 6.1% in January

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the December 31st total of 29,400 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Heart Test Laboratories Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:HSCS opened at $3.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.90. Heart Test Laboratories has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned ($15.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heart Test Laboratories will post -9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

