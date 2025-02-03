Hillenbrand (HI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Hillenbrand to post earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $695.46 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $837.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hillenbrand to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of HI opened at $33.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $50.58.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently -30.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

