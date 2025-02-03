Horace Mann Educators (HMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $417.03 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.87 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.31.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

HMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $157,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,753,965.60. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 5,634 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $237,078.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,918.56. This trade represents a 22.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,451 shares of company stock worth $670,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Further Reading

