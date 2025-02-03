Husqvarna AB (publ) (HUSQF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Husqvarna AB (publ) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of HUSQF stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. Husqvarna AB has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.