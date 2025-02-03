Husqvarna AB (publ) (HUSQF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Husqvarna AB (publ) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of HUSQF stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. Husqvarna AB has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile
