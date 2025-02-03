IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,827 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 17.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,389,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,367,000 after purchasing an additional 359,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,789,000 after purchasing an additional 86,642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 34.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 51,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 950,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,981,000 after purchasing an additional 36,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on IDACORP from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.20.

IDACORP Trading Up 0.1 %

IDA opened at $110.03 on Monday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $120.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.05). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $528.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 63.82%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

