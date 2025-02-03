IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,770 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 73.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 100.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

IDEX stock opened at $224.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.11. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.90 and its 200-day moving average is $211.90.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IDEX from $248.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.86.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

