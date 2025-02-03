Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Immunic Stock Down 3.9 %

IMUX opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.88. Immunic has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Immunic

In related news, Director Richard Alan Rudick acquired 87,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $100,395.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,300 shares in the company, valued at $100,395. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immunic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Immunic by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 38,553 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 42,383 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

