Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.