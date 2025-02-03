Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Investors Title Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Investors Title stock opened at $225.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.25. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $146.41 and a 12-month high of $290.40. The company has a market cap of $423.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.83 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

Investors Title Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Investors Title

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $14.46 per share. This represents a $57.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.67%. This is a boost from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Investors Title’s payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Investors Title by 455.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Investors Title by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Investors Title by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.