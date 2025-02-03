Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Shares of Investors Title stock opened at $225.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.25. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $146.41 and a 12-month high of $290.40. The company has a market cap of $423.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.92.
Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.83 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 10.99%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Investors Title by 455.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Investors Title by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Investors Title by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.
Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
