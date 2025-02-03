Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Short Interest Up 5.7% in January

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,910,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 10,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Invitation Homes Stock Performance
Shares of INVH stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $37.80.
Invitation Homes Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 163.38%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on INVH. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.47.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INVH
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invitation Homes
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.