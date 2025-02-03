Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Short Interest Up 5.7% in January

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,910,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 10,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $37.80.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 163.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,664.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INVH. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INVH

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.