Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Receives C$24.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IVN. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other news, Senior Officer Chao (Peter) Zhou sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.00, for a total transaction of C$91,200.00. Also, Director Jinghe Chen sold 60,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.00, for a total transaction of C$1,145,472.00. Insiders sold 68,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,379 in the last three months. Company insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$15.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.56 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$13.79 and a 52-week high of C$21.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.01.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

