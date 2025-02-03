James Hambro & Partners LLP Sells 1,627 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

James Hambro & Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.3% of James Hambro & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 25.4% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $204.02 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.66 and a 1-year high of $205.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $3,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,084,306 shares in the company, valued at $369,672,512.16. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $1,862,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 319,966 shares in the company, valued at $56,765,168.06. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,189 shares of company stock valued at $22,182,696 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

