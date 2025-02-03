Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,157 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTNQ. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 259.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $75.26 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $66.13 and a one year high of $77.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

