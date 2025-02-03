Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,319 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 727.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $15.78 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 24,105,908 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $386,417,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $139,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,445.28. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,008,870 shares of company stock valued at $416,950,073. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

