John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Update

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.5 days.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

WDGJF stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. John Wood Group has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

John Wood Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.