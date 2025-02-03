JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Price

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $209.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Williams Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (up from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $160.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.10. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $71.54 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.42 and a 200-day moving average of $146.79.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In related news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $965,456.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at $602,282.26. The trade was a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 62,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,212,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

