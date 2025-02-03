KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Upgraded at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

KALV has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $74,363.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,311. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $74,793.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,199 shares in the company, valued at $872,282.74. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,291 shares of company stock worth $304,086 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

