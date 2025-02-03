Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Purchases 1,183 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.3% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.4% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total transaction of $559,856.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,531.55. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $3,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,084,306 shares in the company, valued at $369,672,512.16. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,189 shares of company stock valued at $22,182,696. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.6 %

GOOGL stock opened at $204.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $205.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.08.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

