KBC Group NV Acquires 430 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores
In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Casey’s General Stores Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $421.77 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.35 and a 12 month high of $439.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.41 and a 200 day moving average of $391.88.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.
Casey’s General Stores Profile
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Casey’s General Stores
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.