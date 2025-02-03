KBC Group NV Acquires 4,598 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AA. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Alcoa by 481.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 1,945.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 399.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000.

NYSE AA opened at $35.36 on Monday. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.47.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AA. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

