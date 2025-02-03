KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 260.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 3,640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 780.5% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA opened at $70.95 on Monday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $84.30. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Voya Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $58,594.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.73.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

