KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MasTec were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in MasTec by 46.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the third quarter worth $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 39.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ opened at $145.33 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $166.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.76 and a beta of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,159,310. This represents a 6.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080,300. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

