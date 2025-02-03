KBC Group NV Buys 1,614 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $11,461,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 314,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,970,000 after buying an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,091.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 31,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE:WAL opened at $87.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $53.75 and a twelve month high of $98.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

