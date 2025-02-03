KBC Group NV Buys 3,332 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $801,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Exelixis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $652,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.18. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $2,200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 486,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,823,783.53. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,665 shares in the company, valued at $9,828,514.55. This trade represents a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,574 shares of company stock valued at $7,376,374 over the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

