KBC Group NV Buys 427 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Penumbra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.36.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,300,656.96. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 167 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total value of $40,293.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,118.40. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,129,483. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PEN opened at $267.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $277.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 310.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

