KBC Group NV Buys 488 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,591.90. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total transaction of $1,023,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,880.56. The trade was a 21.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,696,090. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $438.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $465.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.28 and a 1-year high of $553.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.75.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

