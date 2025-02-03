KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 46.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.0 %

Allison Transmission stock opened at $117.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total value of $1,384,309.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,165,413.52. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,928. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock worth $2,683,537 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.