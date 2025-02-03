KBC Group NV Has $343,000 Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.42.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.2 %

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $40.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.