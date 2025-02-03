KBC Group NV Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 95.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 217,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,900,000 after purchasing an additional 84,237 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 341.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE BIO opened at $361.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.27 and a 200-day moving average of $335.30. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.12 and a 52-week high of $387.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.20.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

