KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in BILL were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BILL by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.
BILL Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of BILL opened at $96.95 on Monday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 162.34 and a beta of 1.72.
In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $118,934.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,090.52. The trade was a 22.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259 shares in the company, valued at $23,310. The trade was a 75.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
