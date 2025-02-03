KBC Group NV Purchases 5,843 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,171. This represents a 24.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,333.96. The trade was a 5.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.64. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

