KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $498,700.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at $15,310,024.65. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $288,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,707.36. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,521 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $156.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.17. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $83.90 and a 52-week high of $163.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 42.43%. The business had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens raised Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

