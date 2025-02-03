KBC Group NV Sells 16,633 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,633 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 5.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 38.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 4.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Price Performance

NASDAQ BZ opened at $14.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.49. Kanzhun Limited has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 20.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Kanzhun from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Kanzhun Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

