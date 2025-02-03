Kelly Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kelly Financial Services LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,466,933,000 after buying an additional 1,042,177 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,776,201,000 after buying an additional 1,984,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $237.68 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $241.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

