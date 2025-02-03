KeyCorp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Price

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $115.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $92.29 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.37 and its 200-day moving average is $124.88.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 19.23%. Analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $49,047.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,269.64. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,434 shares of company stock valued at $785,137 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 79,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $4,533,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $14,531,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

