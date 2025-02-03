Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 842.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,262,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,339,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,167,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,797,000 after purchasing an additional 882,047 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,636,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 408.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 669,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after buying an additional 538,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $507.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.78 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

