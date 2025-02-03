L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Raised to $237.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.87.

NYSE LHX opened at $211.99 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.18 and a 52 week high of $265.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $288,412.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. This trade represents a 21.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,901 shares of company stock worth $1,059,757 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 764.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 370,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,870,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

