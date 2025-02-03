Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Lazard Stock Down 1.2 %

LAZ stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a return on equity of 42.20% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Lazard will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

