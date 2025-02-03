Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Outlook of Danaher Q1 Earnings

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Danaher in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $277.00 price target (down previously from $299.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $222.56 on Monday. Danaher has a 12-month low of $221.34 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 238,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1,212.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 202,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,233,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Danaher by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 847,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,583,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.