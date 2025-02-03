Leerink Partnrs Has Strong Estimate for ZNTL FY2024 Earnings

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.35) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.68). The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.24.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $1.74 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $123.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.86.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 608,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 353,384 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,504,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 951,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,498,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

